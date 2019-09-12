Bengals RB Mixon day-to-day with ankle injury

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is trending in the right direction toward returning to the field. Per the Cincinnati Enquirer, Mixon said his injured left ankle was feeling better on Wednesday and that he is hopeful to play this weekend as the Bengals (0-1) host San Francisco (1-0).

"Certainly could have been a lot worse," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of Mixon's injury. "He's just got an ankle sprain. He'll be day-to-day." Mixon left early in the third quarter of the season-opening 21-20 loss at Seattle after being tackled by linebacker Bobby Wagner on a short run. Mixon did not return.

The AFC's leading rusher last season with 1,168 yards, Mixon finished with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 7 yards. Backup Giovani Bernard rushed seven times for 21 yards and caught two passes for 42 yards.

