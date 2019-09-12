Report: Chargers TE Henry (knee) out 4-6 weeks

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry sustained a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in the season opener, the team announced Wednesday. The Chargers said that Henry will continue to be evaluated and that a timeframe for his return has not been determined.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, however, reported that Henry will be sidelined four to six weeks. Fellow tight ends Virgil Green and Sean Culkin likely will receive a boost in playing time in place of Henry, who recorded four catches for 60 yards in Los Angeles' 30-24 overtime win over Indianapolis on Sunday.

Henry's current injury is the second significant one of his young career. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Henry tore his ACL on the first day of OTAs in May 2018. Henry, 24, has 85 catches for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in 30 career games (24 starts) since being selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Chargers placed cornerback Trevor Williams on injured reserve and signed cornerback Dontae Johnson to take his place on the roster. Williams, who turns 26 on Sunday, injured his quad during training camp and did not play in the regular-season opener. He has started 27 of 37 games since 2016 with the Chargers, tallying 22 pass breakups and three interceptions, but has missed 12 games due to injury over that span.

Johnson, 27, played in just one game with the Buffalo Bills last season after spending the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, where he totaled 21 pass breakups and two picks in 64 games (22 starts).

