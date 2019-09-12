Rockies eke out another win over Cardinals

Ian Desmond homered, Antonio Senzatela got his first win since July 14, and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Wednesday night in Denver. Tony Wolters had two hits and an RBI to help the Rockies take the first two games of the three-game series by identical scores. Jairo Diaz pitched the ninth for his third save and second in as many nights.

Dexter Fowler and Paul DeJong had two hits each for the Cardinals. St. Louis has lost two straight for the first time since dropping five in a row Aug. 3-7. Senzatela (9-10) had struggled since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 25. In the three starts leading up to Wednesday night, he had allowed 17 runs in 9 2/3 innings, taking the loss in every game.

The right-hander was a different pitcher this time. Senzatela allowed one run on four hits and struck out five in six innings. He walked just two batters and left for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth after the Rockies took the lead on Desmond's solo home run, a 448-foot shot to center. The long ball was Desmond's 17th of the season.

The Cardinals got the first two batters on in the ninth and later drew a walk, but a double play and a line drive by pinch hitter Rangel Ravelo to Desmond in left ended the game. St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson (15-7) also allowed four hits in six innings but walked five and gave up two runs. He struck out seven while seeing his string of five consecutive winning starts end.

The Cardinals got their run in the third inning. Fowler reached on an infield single with one out and moved to second on a balk. Paul Goldschmidt fouled off three two-strike pitches before taking a ball and then hitting a grounder just fair down the third-base line for an RBI double. The Rockies tied it in the fifth when Sam Hilliard led off with a walk and Wolters doubled to right to drive him in from first.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)