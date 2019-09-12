MS Dhoni not retiring, confirms MSK Prasad

The speculations regarding MS Dhoni's retirement were put to rest on Thursday with chief selector MSK Prasad saying that there was no update on the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman bidding adieu to cricket. Prasad on Thursday announced the India squad for the Test series against South Africa at a press conference here. When he was asked if there was any update on Dhoni's retirement, Prasad said: "No, absolutely not. I am really surprised to hear that."

A deluge of speculations emerged after India skipper Virat Kohli shared his image along with Dhoni on Twitter. Kohli captioned the image as "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni." In the Test squad, KL Rahul has failed to find a spot while Shubman Gill has been named in the squad. Prasad said that Gill has done well in both the positions as an opener and a middle-order batsman.

"Shubman Gill has done well in both positions as an opener and middle order, so he can be a back up in both the slots," he said. India's squad for three Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

The first Test match between India and South Africa will begin on October 2. (ANI)

