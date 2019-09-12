The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of fifth Ashes Test.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-LD TEAM

Rahul dropped, Gill included; Rohit set to play as opener against South Africa By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Opener KL Rahul was on Thursday dropped from the Indian Test squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, propelling senior batsman Rohit Sharma to the opener's role in red-ball cricket.

SPO-DDCA-KOTLA DDCA renames Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley stadium

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday renamed the Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley stadium in memory of the late politician-cum-sports-administrator.

SPO-DDCA-KOHLI Kohli turns nostalgic after DDCA unveils a stand in his name

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli turned nostalgic on Thursday after the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled a new pavilion stand bearing his name at the Feroz Shah Kotla in recognition of his contribution to the game.

SPO-DDCA-ACADEMY DDCA to open two academies for underprivileged kids: Rajat Sharma

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma Thursday announced the setting up of two cricket academies for under-privileged kids here, an endeavour the likes of Kapil Dev and Gautam Gambhir have agreed to support.

SPO-BOX-WORLD-IND Manish Kaushik claims dominating win, advances to Rd 2 of World Championships

Ekaterinburg (Russia), Sep 12 (PTI) Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg) hardly broke a sweat as he out-punched Kyrgyzstan's Uulu Argen Kadyrbek to enter the second round of the World men's Boxing Championship here on Thursday.

SPO-SINDHU-INTERVIEW Have kept an empty space in cabinet for Olympic gold: Sindhu

By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The World Championship gold has healed the wounds of all past final debacles except the Rio Olympics, says Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu, who has kept an empty space in her trophy cabinet for the top prize, which she hopes to claim in Tokyo next year.

SPO-IND A

India 'A' beat South Africa 'A' by 7 wickets in 1st unofficial Test Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 (PTI) India 'A' defeated South Africa 'A' comfortably by seven wickets on the final day morning of the first unofficial Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Thursday.

SPO-AWARD

Archer Rai, hockey Olympian Ganesh among 9 others in fray for Padma awards New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Archer Tarundeep Rai and hockey Olympian MP Ganesh were on Thursday recommended for the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India, alongside seven women sportspersons by the Sports Ministry.

SPO-ANAND-DHONI

Dhoni has nothing left to achieve, says chess wizard Anand Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) Chess wizard Viswanathan Anand says it is totally MS Dhoni's prerogative to take a call on his retirement and the former captain can go out a content man after having achieved everything in his career.

SPO-WREST-COOK

Dangal-inspired Cook wants India to achieve global dominance By Amanpreet Singh

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 12 (PTI) Inspired by the 'Dangal' movie, Andrew Cook landed in India with a "scientific edge" to transform the country into a wrestling powerhouse and the American coach is confident of making it a reality.

SPO-SCHUTT-RECORD Australian Megan Schutt becomes first woman to claim two white ball hat-tricks

North Sound (Antigua), Sep 12 (PTI) Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt scripted history be becoming the first woman to claim two hat-tricks in white ball cricket after she cleaned up the West Indies tail in the third ODI here.

SPO-ATH-DUTEE Dutee to run in World C'ships, AFI accepts IAAF's invite

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Sprinter Dutee Chand has been added to India's team for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Doha later this month after the national federation accepted an invite for her participation from the international parent body.

SPO-KOHLI-DHONI-SPECULATION Kohli's appreciation tweet triggers speculation on Dhoni in social media

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) All Virat Kohli wanted was to remember a good partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni but the seemingly innocuous social media post ended up triggering a fresh avalanche of speculation on the former skipper's future on Thursday.

SPO-BOX-NATIONAL Eight Haryana boxers enter finals; Manipur, Punjab also prevail

Rohtak, Sept 12 (PTI) Haryana dominated the proceedings at the 3rd Junior Women's National Boxing Championships with eight boxers progressing to the finals of the competition here on Thursday.

SPO-SHOOT Anjum, Annu Raj win titles in National Shooting Trials

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil won the women's 50m rifle prone title in the National Shooting Trials (T6) here on Thursday.

SPO-SAINI Will have to work harder to get into Test team: Navdeep Saini

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) An impressive T20 International debut under his belt, speedster Navdeep Saini hopes to play Test cricket in future but feels he will need extra hard work to break into the "strong" bowling unit of the national team.

SPO-MISHRA Indian has upper hand against South Africa: Amit Mishra

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Leg-spinner Amit Mishra on Thursday said that a well balanced Indian team has the upper hand in the upcoming home Test series against South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)