Lahiri opens new season with three-under 69 on PGA

Two weeks after securing his card through the Korn Ferry Final Series, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri started the new PGA Tour season with a three-under 69 at 'A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier' here on Thursday. Lahiri had an eagle and two birdies and just as it looked he might have a clean card, he bogeyed the ninth, his last hole of the day.

He did not get his chip right and ended bogeying the hole, though he could easily have added a couple of more birdies. Starting from the tenth, the highlight of the first day for Lahiri was an eagle on the Par-5 12th.

He hit his tee shot to 340 yards and then from there he hit to 95 feet from the flag. He holed his third shot from there for an eagle. He also birdied 16th and then first hole to be at four-under but a last hole bogey meant he was Tied-15th even though a good part of the field, including India's other player in the field, Arjun Atwal were yet to start.

Robby Shelton and Hank Lebioda were both six-under with six holes and eight holes to go respectively. Four others, including Harold Varner III, were at five-under, but none of them had finished their rounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)