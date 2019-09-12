Reports: No surgery for Brewers' OF Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich will not need surgery on his fractured right kneecap, according to multiple reports Thursday, a bit of good news that still will not bring him back this season regardless of how far the team advances. Yelich fouled a ball off his right knee Tuesday against the Miami Marlins and immediately left the game. It was initially suspected that he would need surgery, but his updated status means a shorter recovery time of 8-10 weeks.

He will be fully recovered before the start of spring training and is not expected to have any long-term effects, according to Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns. "Look, at this point, I think what we're assuming and planning for is that Christian is not going to play again this season in any capacity," Stearns said Thursday on the team's flagship radio station WTMJ. "If something very unforeseen would change that, then we can alter our prognosis. But our plan and Christian's plan right now is that he's not going to play again this season."

Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, is tied for second in the NL with a .329 batting average and 44 home runs. He also has 97 RBIs and 100 runs scored, with 30 stolen bases. The Brewers entered Thursday tied with the Chicago Cubs for second place in the NL Central, four games behind the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers and Cubs are also tied for the second wild card in the NL.

