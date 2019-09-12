International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kohli and Jaitley are inspirational figures: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday said that former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley and India skipper Virat Kohli are inspirational figures.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 12-09-2019 22:11 IST
Kohli and Jaitley are inspirational figures: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Former Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Image Credit: ANI

Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday said that former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley and India skipper Virat Kohli are inspirational figures. "It is a happy occasion that Feroz Shak Kotla stadium is being named after Arun Jaitley. He had a great passion for sports, especially cricket. He knew about every player. He contributed a lot to DDCA and I am happy that the stadium is being renamed after him," Rathore told reporters here.

"Also, a stand will be unveiled, which is named after a legendary cricketer, who is the current India team captain. For this also I congratulate DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association). They both are inspirational figures in some or the other way to all of us. I am very happy to be present here. I wish Virat and the Indian sports the very best," he added. Former India player Ajay Jadeja also came to attend the event and called Kohli a 'special player.'

"He is a special player and special things will happen. His last a few years have been phenomenal. So it is nice to see somebody being recognised while he is still playing," added Jadeja. Jadeja further said: "His (Jaitley) contribution is well known .... He did not only look at Delhi cricketers. For him, cricket was important whether it is a Delhi cricketer or any Indian cricketer." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019