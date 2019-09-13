Rugby-Sinckler relishing England's tight World Cup schedule

International Development News
Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 13-09-2019 09:32 IST
England prop Kyle Sinckler is fully prepared for a big workload at the start of the Rugby World Cup, having endured a grueling New Zealand tour with the British and Irish Lions two years ago, the 26-year-old said. As one of only two tightheads in Eddie Jones's squad with Dan Cole, Sinckler is likely to be busy in Japan as England take on Tonga on Sept. 22 before the United States four days later.

However, the Harlequins man is unfazed by the challenge and ready to put his body on the line. "The Lions helped me with that because we had pretty short turnarounds on that tour -- sometimes Wednesday to Saturday," Sinckler, who will play his first World Cup, told British media.

"Sometimes guys had to double up... in some cases triple up. It won't be an issue for me, I'll just focus on my recovery and keep my head down. "I'm a rugby player... I'm not very good at just sitting around. I want to keep busy."

COUNTRY : Japan
