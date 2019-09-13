FACTBOX-Rugby-World Cup-Australia

Factbox on the Australia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D: AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 6 Coach: Michael Cheika (Australia)
Captain: Michael Hooper Squad:
Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga'a, Michael Hooper, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese Backs - Adam Ashley-Cooper, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Leali'ifano, James O'Connor, Jordan Petaia, Matt Toomua, Nic White.
WORLD CUP RECORD W - 39, L - 9, D - 0
Tournaments: 8 Last World Cup: Runners-up (2015)
Best finish: Winners (1991, 1999) WORLD CUP POOL D FIXTURES
Sept 21 Australia v Fiji Sapporo Sept 29 Australia v Wales Tokyo
Oct 5 Australia v Uruguay Oita Oct 11 Australia v Georgia Fukuroi
RESULTS IN 2019 Jul 20 South Africa 35-17 Australia
Jul 27 Australia 16-10 Argentina Aug 10 Australia 47-26 New Zealand
Aug 17 New Zealand 36-0 Australia Sept 7 Australia 34-15 Samoa
