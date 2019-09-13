FACTBOX-Rugby-World Cup-Australia

Factbox on the Australia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D: AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 6 Coach: Michael Cheika (Australia)

Captain: Michael Hooper Squad:

Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga'a, Michael Hooper, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese Backs - Adam Ashley-Cooper, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Leali'ifano, James O'Connor, Jordan Petaia, Matt Toomua, Nic White.

WORLD CUP RECORD W - 39, L - 9, D - 0

Tournaments: 8 Last World Cup: Runners-up (2015)

Best finish: Winners (1991, 1999) WORLD CUP POOL D FIXTURES

Sept 21 Australia v Fiji Sapporo Sept 29 Australia v Wales Tokyo

Oct 5 Australia v Uruguay Oita Oct 11 Australia v Georgia Fukuroi

RESULTS IN 2019 Jul 20 South Africa 35-17 Australia

Jul 27 Australia 16-10 Argentina Aug 10 Australia 47-26 New Zealand

Aug 17 New Zealand 36-0 Australia Sept 7 Australia 34-15 Samoa

