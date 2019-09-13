FACTBOX-Rugby-World Cup-Wales

Factbox on the Wales squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool D: WALES

World ranking: 5 Coach: Warren Gatland (New Zealand)

Captain: Alun Wyn Jones Squad:

Forwards - Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Rhys Carre, James Davies, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Ken Owens, Aaron Shingler, Nicky Smith, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright Backs - Josh Adams, Hallam Amos, Dan Biggar, Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Jonathan Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Hadleigh Parkes, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams.

WORLD CUP RECORD W - 21, L - 16, D - 0

Tournaments: 8 Last World Cup: Quarter-finals (2015)

Best finish: Third place (1987) WORLD CUP POOL B FIXTURES

Sept 23 Wales v Georgia Toyota Sept 29 Australia v Wales Tokyo

Oct 9 Wales v Fiji Oita Oct 13 Wales v Uruguay Kumamoto

RESULTS IN 2019 Feb 1 France 19-24 Wales

Feb 9 Italy 15-26 Wales Feb 23 Wales 21-13 England

Mar 9 Scotland 11-18 Wales Mar 16 Wales 25-7 Ireland

Aug 11 England 33-19 Wales Aug 17 Wales 13-6 England

Aug 31 Wales 17-22 Ireland Sep 7 Ireland 19-10 Wales

Also Read: Soccer-Uncapped Souttar in Australia squad for World Cup qualifier

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)