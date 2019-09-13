Sarfaraz Ahmed retained as captain of Pakistan cricket team

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been retained as the captain of Pakistan cricket team while Babar Azam has been named as vice-captain for the three ODI and three T20I home series against Sri Lanka, according to media reports.
Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, in August, had recommended to the PCB's Cricket Committee that Sarfaraz Ahmed be sacked from captaincy after the team could not qualify for the World Cup semifinals.
