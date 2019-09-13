International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Sarfaraz Ahmed retained as captain of Pakistan cricket team

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been retained as the captain of Pakistan cricket team.

Devdiscourse News Desk Islamabad
Updated: 13-09-2019 18:30 IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed retained as captain of Pakistan cricket team

File Photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@TheRealPCB)

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been retained as the captain of Pakistan cricket team while Babar Azam has been named as vice-captain for the three ODI and three T20I home series against Sri Lanka, according to media reports.

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, in August, had recommended to the PCB's Cricket Committee that Sarfaraz Ahmed be sacked from captaincy after the team could not qualify for the World Cup semifinals.

COUNTRY : Pakistan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019