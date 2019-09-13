AP CM promises land for P V Sindhu to set up badminton academy Amaravati, Sept 13 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday promised to allot five acres of land in the port city of Visakhapatnam to ace shuttler P V Sindhu for setting up a badminton academy for girls. Sindhu met the Chief Minister in the Secretariat here, along with her parents.

The Chief Minister felicitated her on winning the gold medal in the recent WBF world championship and wished her more success in future. Talking to reporters later, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister M Srinivasa Rao said the Chief Minister has consented to Sindhu's request for land to set up the badminton academy.

The Chief Minister also promised whatever help she needed, the minister said. Sindhu later met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.

The state government felicitated Sindhu at a public function in the evening. Ministers M Srinivasa Rao, K Kanna Babu, Official Language Commission chairman Y Lakshmi Prasad, principal secretary (sports) K Praveen Kumar and others attended.

