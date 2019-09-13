REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-ARG-FRA/ Scola shines as Argentina breeze into World Cup final
BEIJING, Sept 13 - Power forward Luis Scola scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Argentina breezed past France 80-66 to book their place in Sunday's basketball World Cup final against Spain. SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LEI/PREVIEW
Pogba, Martial, Shaw ruled out as injury crisis hits Man United Sept 13 - Manchester United are facing an injury crisis on their return to Premier League action, with Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw set to miss Saturday's clash against Leicester City.
GOLF-SOLHEIM/ Korda sisters shine but Europe take slender Solheim Cup lead
Sept 13 - Americans Jessica and Nelly Korda became the first sister pairing to earn a point at the Solheim Cup but Team Europe emerged with a one-point lead after Friday's foursomes at Gleneagles. UPCOMING
GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - KLM Open Day 2 coverage of the KLM Open, a European Tour event in Amsterdam.
13 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT GOLF-GREENBRIER/
Golf - PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic third round Third round coverage of the opening event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
Sep 14 GOLF-SOLHEIM/ (PIX) (TV)
Golf - Solheim Cup Day two of the 2019 Solheim Cup as United States defend the title against Europe at Gleneagles in Scotland.
14 Sep 03:10 ET / 07:10 GMT SOCCER
SOCCER-FRANCE-AMI-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Amiens vs Lyon
Olympique Lyonnais travel to Amiens in Ligue 1 13 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DUS-WOB/REPORT (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Fortuna Duesseldorf v VfL Wolfsburg
Fortuna Duesseldorf face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. 13 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-RCD-ATB/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao visit Real Mallorca in La Liga, knowing they will go top of the table with a victory. 13 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-LVT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Levante
Real Madrid face Levante in La Liga. 14 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-NEW/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United
Liverpool face Newcastle United in the Premier League 14 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Juventus
Fiorentina host Juventus in a Serie A match 14 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen
Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. 14 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CHE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers play Chelsea in the Premier League. 14 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v
Southampton 14 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City
Manchester United play Leicester City in the Premier League. 14 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-BUR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
14 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace 14 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-STR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Strasbourg Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap
Paris St Germain host Strasbourg in Ligue 1. 14 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-SAM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Sampdoria
Napoli host Sampdoria in a Serie A match 14 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-MCI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Manchester City
14 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid Real Sociedad face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
14 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich RB Leipzig play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
14 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT CYCLING
CYCLING-BRITAIN/ Cycling - Tour of Britain
Eighth and final stage from Altrincham to Manchester Sep 14
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta a Espana
The penultimate and decisive stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 190.4km mountain stage from Arenas de San Pedro to Plataforma de Gredos. 14 Sep 06:11 ET / 10:11 GMT
TENNIS TENNIS-QUEBEC/
Tennis - WTA International - Quebec City Challenge The WTA hosts an International tournament in Quebec City.
Sep 14 TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/
Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open Action from day six of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament
14 Sep TENNIS-HIROSHIMA/
Tennis - WTA International - Japan Women's Open The WTA hosts an International tournament in Hiroshima.
Sep 14 RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England coach Eddie Jones speaks to media after arriving Japan
Eddie Jones speaks to the media for the first time after his England team arrive in Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 14 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT
CRICKET CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX)
Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia England play Australia in the fifth and final test of the Ashes at the Oval.
14 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT MOTOR CYCLING
MOTOR-MOTOGP-SANMARINO/ (TV) Motorcycling - MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Qualifying
Qualifying for the San Marino Grand Prix - the 13th race of the MotoGP season.The weekend also features the third round of the inaugural MotoE season. 14 Sep 10:10 ET / 14:10 GMT
