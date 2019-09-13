REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-ARG-FRA/ Scola shines as Argentina breeze into World Cup final

BEIJING, Sept 13 - Power forward Luis Scola scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Argentina breezed past France 80-66 to book their place in Sunday's basketball World Cup final against Spain. SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LEI/PREVIEW

Pogba, Martial, Shaw ruled out as injury crisis hits Man United Sept 13 - Manchester United are facing an injury crisis on their return to Premier League action, with Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw set to miss Saturday's clash against Leicester City.

GOLF-SOLHEIM/ Korda sisters shine but Europe take slender Solheim Cup lead

Sept 13 - Americans Jessica and Nelly Korda became the first sister pairing to earn a point at the Solheim Cup but Team Europe emerged with a one-point lead after Friday's foursomes at Gleneagles. UPCOMING

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - KLM Open Day 2 coverage of the KLM Open, a European Tour event in Amsterdam.

13 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT GOLF-GREENBRIER/

Golf - PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic third round Third round coverage of the opening event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Sep 14 GOLF-SOLHEIM/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - Solheim Cup Day two of the 2019 Solheim Cup as United States defend the title against Europe at Gleneagles in Scotland.

14 Sep 03:10 ET / 07:10 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-FRANCE-AMI-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Amiens vs Lyon

Olympique Lyonnais travel to Amiens in Ligue 1 13 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DUS-WOB/REPORT (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Fortuna Duesseldorf v VfL Wolfsburg

Fortuna Duesseldorf face VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. 13 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-RCD-ATB/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao visit Real Mallorca in La Liga, knowing they will go top of the table with a victory. 13 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-LVT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Levante

Real Madrid face Levante in La Liga. 14 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-NEW/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United

Liverpool face Newcastle United in the Premier League 14 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Juventus

Fiorentina host Juventus in a Serie A match 14 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. 14 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CHE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers play Chelsea in the Premier League. 14 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v

Southampton 14 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City

Manchester United play Leicester City in the Premier League. 14 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-BUR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

14 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace 14 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-STR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Strasbourg Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap

Paris St Germain host Strasbourg in Ligue 1. 14 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-SAM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Sampdoria

Napoli host Sampdoria in a Serie A match 14 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-MCI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Manchester City

14 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid Real Sociedad face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

14 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich RB Leipzig play Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

14 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT CYCLING

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ Cycling - Tour of Britain

Eighth and final stage from Altrincham to Manchester Sep 14

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

The penultimate and decisive stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 190.4km mountain stage from Arenas de San Pedro to Plataforma de Gredos. 14 Sep 06:11 ET / 10:11 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-QUEBEC/

Tennis - WTA International - Quebec City Challenge The WTA hosts an International tournament in Quebec City.

Sep 14 TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open Action from day six of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament

14 Sep TENNIS-HIROSHIMA/

Tennis - WTA International - Japan Women's Open The WTA hosts an International tournament in Hiroshima.

Sep 14 RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England coach Eddie Jones speaks to media after arriving Japan

Eddie Jones speaks to the media for the first time after his England team arrive in Japan ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 14 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX)

Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia England play Australia in the fifth and final test of the Ashes at the Oval.

14 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT MOTOR CYCLING

MOTOR-MOTOGP-SANMARINO/ (TV) Motorcycling - MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the San Marino Grand Prix - the 13th race of the MotoGP season.The weekend also features the third round of the inaugural MotoE season. 14 Sep 10:10 ET / 14:10 GMT

