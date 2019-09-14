International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 14-09-2019 07:39 IST
Indians-Twins game rained out; DH on Saturday

The Minnesota Twins' scheduled game against the host Cleveland Indians was postponed Friday night due to inclement weather. The Twins and Indians will play a split doubleheader Saturday at Progressive Field with games scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET and 7:10 p.m. ET. The three-game series will conclude with a Sunday afternoon game.

First-place Minnesota holds a 3 1/2-game lead over second-place Cleveland in the American League Central. The Indians are also in a tight race for a wild-card spot. --Field Level Media

