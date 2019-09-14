MLB notebook: Trout scratched from lineup

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was set to return from a right foot injury on Friday night before the club scratched him from the starting lineup prior to the game against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Trout was initially in the lineup as the designated hitter and batting second. The team changed plans approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes before game time without immediately providing an explanation.

The American League MVP candidate missed the previous four games and five straight starts due to a neuroma, a nerve issue near the toes. On Monday, he underwent cryoablation, a procedure that uses extreme cold to deaden tissues that are inflaming the nerve area. Entering the night, Trout led the AL with 45 homers and a .645 slugging percentage. He was batting .291 with 104 RBIs in 134 games.

--Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to a road game against the Washington Nationals. Markakis, 35, was inserted in the Braves' starting lineup for the series opener after missing 43 games with a fractured left wrist. He sustained the injury after being hit by a pitch from Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cole Irvin on July 26.

--The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the 10-day injured list. Muncy, an All-Star this season, had been sidelined since Aug. 29, when he was hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres reliever Matt Strahm. Though initial X-rays were negative, an MRI revealed the fracture.

--Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill returned from a nearly three-month absence Thursday night and sustained a knee injury. He was scheduled for more tests to determine the extent of his latest injury. Hill started in Baltimore after having not pitched since June due to a left forearm injury. The plan was for him to pitch two innings against the Orioles, but he lasted just two-thirds of an inning, striking out the first two batters on eight pitches.

Overall, Hill faced six batters, walking two and hitting two in the Dodgers' 4-2 win.

