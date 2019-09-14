Kershaw pitches Dodgers to win over Mets

Clayton Kershaw snapped a three-start losing streak by tossing 6 1/3 solid innings Friday night, and Gavin Lux gave the Los Angeles Dodgers the lead for good by hitting a three-run homer in the fourth inning of a 9-2 win over the host New York Mets. The Dodgers (96-53), who clinched their seventh straight National League West title on Tuesday night, have won eight of 11. The loss damaged the playoff hopes for the Mets (76-71), who had their four-game winning streak snapped and fell three games behind the Chicago Cubs in the race for the second NL wild card.

Kershaw (14-5) gave up a one-out homer to J.D. Davis in the first inning but then retired 17 of 19 from the first through seventh innings before exiting with a 7-1 lead after allowing three straight baserunners in the seventh. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five and throwing a season-high 105 pitches. Joe Kelly induced pinch hitter Brandon Nimmo to hit into a forceout before giving up a two-out RBI single to Amed Rosario then retiring Davis on a grounder to leave the bases loaded.

With the win, Kershaw ensured he would not lose four straight starts -- or four straight decisions -- in the regular season for the first time in his career. Kershaw, who had a 6.19 ERA in his previous three starts, also lost three straight starts from June 17-27, 2015. Mets starter Noah Syndergaard (10-8) nursed the 1-0 lead until the fourth when he walked Cody Bellinger with one out. Corey Seager singled and A.J. Pollock hit a game-tying RBI single before Lux homered to center field.

The Dodgers added insurance in the seventh -- when pinch hitter Chris Taylor (two-run double) and Bellinger (single) had back-to-back RBI hits -- and the eighth, when Edwin Rios hit a two-run pinch-hit homer. Syndergaard gave up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

