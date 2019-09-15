REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saturday attacked two plants at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, including the world’s biggest petroleum processing facility, in a strike that three sources said had disrupted output and exports.

US-HONGKONG-PROTESTS-WONG/ Hong Kong activist seeks U.S. support for pro-democracy protests

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said on Saturday he was seeking the support of U.S. lawmakers for the demands of his fellow protesters who have led months of streets demonstrations, including a call for free elections. U.S.

US-USA-OPIOIDS-LITIGATION/ Companies ask judge in U.S. opioid trial to recuse himself

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major drug wholesalers and retailers facing a massive lawsuit for allegedly fostering the nation’s opioid crisis asked the judge hearing the case to recuse himself on Saturday. USA-ELECTION-DEBATE-GUNS

O'Rourke's 'hell yes' vow to take away rifles worries U.S. lawmakers pushing for gun limits HOUSTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke did not hesitate during Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate when asked whether he would confiscate assault-style weapons from Americans.

BUSINESS US-OIL-OPEC-CAPACITY/

Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage LONDON (Reuters) - An attack on Saudi oil facilities on Saturday is believed to have disrupted half the country’s production capacity, making the United States the only real holder of the global supply cushion via its ability to raise own output or to soften sanctions against other major oil producers.

Disney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday that Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger had resigned from the company’s board of directors on Sept. 10 as the two companies prepare to compete head-to-head in the streaming television business.

ENTERTAINMENT US-FASHION-LONDON-PUBLIC-TICKETS/

London Fashion Week opens its doors with public catwalk shows South African accountant Shaista Hamdulay never imagined she would one day mingle with fashionistas at London Fashion Week.

US-FASHION-LONDON/ With frills and tulle, volume reigns at Molly Goddard fashion show

LONDON (Reuters) - British designer Molly Goddard focused on volume for women’s spring wardrobes at her London Fashion Week show on Saturday, presenting a colorful collection of puffy smock dresses, frilly skirts and plenty of her eye-catching trademark tulle frocks. SPORTS

US-GOLF-SOLHEIM/ Europe and U.S. tied at 8-8 heading into final day of Solheim Cup

(Reuters) - The U.S. team fought back in the fourballs on Saturday to level the scores at 8-8 heading into the final day of the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. US-TENNIS-TENNIS-DAVIS-CUP-RECAP/

Thiem loses but Novak propels Austria to Davis Cup win Dominic Thiem had his nine-match singles winning streak in Davis Cup play snapped but Austria won the final match to pull out a 3-2 win over Finland on Saturday in a Group 1 tie at Espoo, Finland.

UPCOMING ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-APPLE/DICKINSON Apple TV show 'Dickinson' gets world premiere ahead of streaming service launch "Dickinson," a comedic, modern twist on the story of poet Emily Dickinson, gets first public screening ahead of its launch on Apple's new TV streaming service in November

14 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO/

Winners announced at the Toronto International Film Festival Winners are announced at the Toronto International Film Festival

15 Sep FASHION-LONDON/VICTORIA BECKHAM (PIX)(TV)

No Spice Girl, Beckham is pure designer at London Fashion Week The former popstar presents her collection at London Fashion Week with her husband, David, and their children expected to attend.

15 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/(PIX)(TV) POSTPONED-Zimbabwe's Mugabe set to be buried at national shrine

Robert Mugabe was set to be buried at a Zimbabwean national shrine in Harare on Sunday, but the family says the burial will only be in about 30 days. 15 Sep

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/(PIX) Protests planned

Hong Kongers are still expected to be protesting even after the withdrawal of the extradition bill by Chief Executive Carrie Lam. 15 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/ UK Liberal Democrats hold annual party conference

Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party host their annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth. 15 Sep

FRANCE-POLITICS/FARRIGHT(PIX) France's Le Pen plots course to 2020 municipal elections in annual address

Amid signs the tide may be turning against the nationalist movements that have reshaped Europe's political landscape, France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen will plot her path to next year's municipal elections in an end-summer annual address to partisans. 15 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX)(TV)

Bahamians tend wounded, clear rubble in wake of devastating Dorian Rescue and recovery crews continued to clear rubble across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated large parts of the archipelago nation.

15 Sep BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/ECONOMY (PIX) (GRAPHIC) Fed's year of uncertainty trades "remarkably positive" for "no precedent"

A year ago, U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell held a "remarkably positive outlook" for an economy enjoying a "historically rare" combination of good news including low unemployment, low inflation and strong growth that were all expected to continue. 15 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

