Rays top Angels, widen lead in wild-card race

Travis d'Arnaud's two-out, three-run double in the sixth inning provided the Tampa Bay Rays all the offense they would need in a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Rays finished with just five hits, two by d'Arnaud, whose game-winning hit allowed the Rays to increase their lead over the Cleveland Indians for the second American League wild-card berth to 2 1/2 games. Tampa Bay is a half-game behind Oakland for the top wild-card spot.

Six Rays pitchers combined to limit the Angels to one run -- which came on a wild pitch in the seventh inning. The Angels were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Both starting pitchers were effective early, Rays starter Tyler Glasnow and Angels starter Jaime Barria (4-9) each putting up zeroes in the first three innings. Glasnow was finished after three innings, though, because he was on a limited pitch count. He was making just his second start since missing four months with a strained forearm.

Barria kept the Rays scoreless through five before they broke through in the sixth. He got the first out of the inning before giving up a single to Joey Wendle and walking to Austin Meadows. That was the end of Barria's night. Keynan Middleton entered the game and got the second out before Angels manager Brad Ausmus went to Miguel Del Pozo, who walked Ji-Man Choi to load the bases.

Ausmus went to his bullpen again, summoning Taylor Cole, who gave up the bases-clearing double to d'Arnaud. Trevor Richards followed Glasnow's three scoreless innings with two scoreless innings of his own. Peter Fairbanks then pitched a scoreless sixth inning before Nick Anderson took over to start the seventh and gave up the Angels' only run.

Oliver Drake threw a scoreless eighth inning and Emilio Pagan pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

