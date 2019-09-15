Sports News Roundup: Capitals' Kuznetsov gets three-game NHL suspension; WTA roundup: Top seed Pliskova into Zhengzhou final

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Browns' Smith remembers late girlfriend in Instagram post

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith remembered his late girlfriend in an Instagram post on Saturday. Petara Cordero died at age 26 early Wednesday morning in Cleveland after Smith's Lamborghini blew a tire in an auto accident.

She was soon struck by another vehicle. Original Patriot Garron dies at 82

Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots, died at age 82. Garron played for the Patriots from 1960-68 and remains in ninth place on the franchise's all-time rushing list.

Capitals' Kuznetsov gets three-game NHL suspension

The NHL suspended Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov for three games without pay for what it termed inappropriate conduct. The suspension stems from a positive test for cocaine at the 2019 IIHF World Championships on May 26. The International Ice Hockey Federation already banned him from international competition for four years. The ban took effect on June 13, 2019.

WTA roundup: Top seed Pliskova into Zhengzhou final

A surprising run by unseeded Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic came to an end in a semifinal loss to seventh-seeded Croat Petra Martic, who won 6-0, 6-3 at the Zhengzhou Open in China on Saturday. Martic will face top-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the final.

Braves' Culberson hospitalized after being struck in face

Atlanta Braves pinch hitter Charlie Culberson departed Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals after being hit in the right side of his face on a failed bunt attempt. Culberson has carted off the field after the seventh-inning incident and transported to a nearby hospital.

Golf: Young Chilean Niemann takes command in West Virginia

Chile's Joaquin Niemann shook off his first bogey of the week to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Saturday. The 20-year-old, seeking to become the first from his South American nation to win a PGA tournament, shot a two-under 68 on a day when playing conditions toughened to finish at 15-under 195.

Bucs' Arians: TE Howard 'can play a heck of a lot better'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard does not appear to be in the good graces of Bruce Arians, and the team's new coach wasn't shy about his thoughts of Howard's performance. Howard followed up his four-reception, 32-yard game in Tampa Bay's season-opening loss to San Francisco with a catchless effort in Thursday's 20-14 victory over Carolina. To make matters worse, the third-year tight end wasn't even targeted by quarterback Jameis Winston against the Panthers.

Europe and U.S. tied at 8-8 heading into final day of Solheim Cup

The U.S. team fought back in the fourballs on Saturday to level the scores at 8-8 heading into the final day of the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. Three of the four fourball matches were decided on the final hole while Americans Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas beat Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz with a birdie on the 17th to go two up.

Thiem loses but Novak propels Austria to Davis Cup win

Dominic Thiem had his nine-match singles winning streak in Davis Cup play snapped but Austria won the final match to pull out a 3-2 win over Finland on Saturday in a Group 1 tie at Espoo, Finland. Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 163th in the world, kept his team alive with a stunning 6-3, 6-2 victory over Thiem.

Basketball: U.S. finish seventh at World Cup after Poland win

The U.S. cruised to a 87-74 win over Poland to finish seventh at the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Saturday, putting the seal on the worst-ever performance for the Americans at the tournament. With the Boston Celtics trio of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart sitting out, the USA hit eight of 13 three-pointers to lead by 17 at the half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)