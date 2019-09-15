Marlins trim Giants with late-inning rallies

Miguel Rojas broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI double and Lewis Brinson followed with a single to bring in an insurance run Saturday night as the Miami Marlins defeated the host San Francisco Giants 4-2. After each team scored twice in the seventh, the Marlins plated the difference-making runs after Neil Walker delivered a one-out, pinch-hit double in the eighth.

After a second out, Rojas and Brinson came through with their hits off Shaun Anderson (3-5), giving Miami its second two-run lead of the night. The Giants threatened in the ninth against Jose Urena when Brandon Crawford and Mauricio Dubon hit consecutive singles with one out to put the potential tying runs on the bases.

But Urena, a former starter for the Marlins, struck out Cristhian Adames and got Mike Gerber on a comebacker to secure his second save. Jarlin Garcia (3-1), who got the final out in the Giants' two-run seventh, was credited with the win.

Both starters -- the Giants' Madison Bumgarner and the Marlins' Robert Dugger -- took shutouts into the seventh inning. Miami had just two hits against Bumgarner before Starlin Castro singled with one out in the seventh and Jorge Alfaro followed with a two-run homer, his 15th of the season.

The lead was short-lived, however, as the Giants finally got to Dugger in the last of the seventh with a single by Crawford and a double by Dubon. Brian Moran then replaced Dubon on the mound, and promptly gave up a game-tying, two-run triple to pinch hitter Donovan Solano. Seeking his first win in five major league starts, Dugger was charged with two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings, with two walks and three strikeouts and took a no-decision.

Bumgarner, meanwhile, was denied for a second straight start in his attempt to break a tie with Matt Cain as the winningest pitcher in Oracle Park history with 60. He allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Rojas collected two hits for the Marlins, who were beaten 1-0 on Friday night in the series opener. Dubon had three hits and Crawford two for the Giants, who have lost three of five to Miami in the six-game season series.

