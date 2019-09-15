International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kaushal wins Myanmar International series

PTI Yangon
Updated: 15-09-2019 17:21 IST
Kaushal wins Myanmar International series

Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer clinched the Myanmar International Series with a come-from-behind win over Indonesia's Karono Karono in a thrilling men's singles final here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Mumbai, who had won the Hatzor International in October last year, recovered after dropping the opening game to outwit Karono 18-21 21-14 21-11 in a match that lasted an hour here.

A trainee of Uday Pawar Badminton Academy, Kaushal, who has been troubled by injuries for almost two years, is currently ranked 187th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Indian Indonesia trainee Mumbai
COUNTRY : Myanmar
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019