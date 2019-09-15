Kaushal wins Myanmar International series

Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer clinched the Myanmar International Series with a come-from-behind win over Indonesia's Karono Karono in a thrilling men's singles final here on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Mumbai, who had won the Hatzor International in October last year, recovered after dropping the opening game to outwit Karono 18-21 21-14 21-11 in a match that lasted an hour here.

A trainee of Uday Pawar Badminton Academy, Kaushal, who has been troubled by injuries for almost two years, is currently ranked 187th.

