Toss delayed after heavy downpour, little chance of T20I match happening

Play unlikely in the first T20 International between India and South Africa after heavy rain lashed this Himachal Pradesh hill city on Sunday. With rain unrelenting and becoming heavier, the toss did not happen as scheduled and there is little chance of the match happening though the HPCA Stadium is equipped with quality drainage facility.

Around 30 percent uncovered part of the ground has lots of water and water puddles were all over the outfield. The minimum is a five-over per side encounter for it to be an official game.

