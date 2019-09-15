Report: Foles targeting Week 11 for return

The Jacksonville Jaguars are targeting Week 11 to get starting quarterback Nick Foles back on the field after a Week 1 injury forced him to undergo surgery, according to an NFL Network report. Foles had a plate and screws installed to repair a broken left collarbone that ended his Jaguars debut in the first quarter of a 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick, took over for Foles against the Chiefs and is expected to remain the starter going forward. Foles also suffered a broken collarbone with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 but said this injury was much worse. That injury happened in early November of that season; he did not have surgery and missed the final two months of the year.

Foles would be eligible to come off injured reserve after eight weeks, and with the Jaguars having a bye in Week 10, he could be ready to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. Foles was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter. As he released the throw, he was hit by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who landed on Foles and drove his left shoulder into the ground.

The signal-caller was taken to the locker room for X-rays, and he later returned to the team's sideline in street clothes with his left arm in a padded sling. Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.

Minshew went 22 of 25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception after entering the game.

