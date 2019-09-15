International Development News
Raphael Varane looks to learn from Karim Benzema's experience

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane looks to learn from teammate Karim Benzema's experience on how to approach things at the highest level.

Updated: 15-09-2019 21:08 IST
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema . Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane looks to learn from teammate Karim Benzema's experience on how to approach things at the highest level. "We [Varane and Benzema] have a good relationship. When I arrived in Madrid, there were two Frenchmen, him and Lassana Diarra. We have known each other for eight years now. We've had great moments together. We talk a lot. We talk a lot about football, in good and bad times," Goal.com quoted Varane as saying.

"We have a very good relationship. He has more experience than me, so he can have a role of giving advice on how to approach things at the highest level and how to last that level because he's been at Madrid a while and his longevity is exceptional," he added. Benzema scored twice during Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Levante on Saturday to help his club secure a 3-2 win.

Real Madrid will now compete against Sevilla in La Liga on September 23. (ANI)

