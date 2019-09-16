ICC to take decision on Nepal's reinstatement at October meeting

After a meeting with Member Secretary of the Nepal National Sports Council (NSC) Ramesh Silwal on Monday in Kathmandu, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Deputy Chairman, Imran Khwaja said the international cricket body would consider Nepal's reinstatement at its October meeting. The meeting took place as a part of the ongoing efforts focused on enabling the reinstatement of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) to the ICC membership.

"I am optimistic that upon the conclusion of the central elections, the ICC Board will be in a position to consider Nepal's reinstatement at its October meeting in Sydney," ICC quoted Khwaja as saying. District and provisional elections have now been completed as required under the CAN constitution. Following the constructive discussions during today's meeting, the CAN Annual General Meeting (AGM) has now been scheduled for September 27-28.

Elections of the central working committee will be conducted during the AGM and will be overseen by the Independent Panel formed under the provisions of the CAN constitution. "I'm glad to note that the CAN district and provincial elections have been concluded and we are at the final stages of conducting the central elections," said Khwaja.

"I am thankful for the NSC's support in ensuring that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner devoid of any political interference, which is an important prerequisite for the reinstatement of Nepal's ICC membership," added Khwaja. (ANI)

