REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-MLS-SEA-NYR-RECAP Loderio's brace pushes Sounders over Red Bulls

Nicolas Lodeiro scored twice, the last in second-half stoppage time, as the Seattle Sounders defeated the visiting New York Red Bulls 4-2 Sunday.

TENNIS-FINALS-PLISKOVA

Tennis: Pliskova qualifies for WTA Finals in Shenzhen World number two Karolina Pliskova has become the second singles player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen after top-ranked Ash Barty, the WTA Tour said on Monday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-JORDAN Jordan selling the share of Hornets will remain, majority owner,

Michael Jordan is selling a percentage of ownership in the Charlotte Hornets to a pair of New York-based businessmen.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Napoli news conference & training

Napoli prepares for their Champions League match against Liverpool. 16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-FCB/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona news conference

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde and a player speak to the media ahead of their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund. 16 Sep 13:15 ET / 17:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and a player speak to the media ahead of their Champions League match against Napoli. 16 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-VAL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Valencia news conference

Valencia's new coach Albert Celades and one of his players speak to the media at Stamford Bridge ahead of their Champions League match against Chelsea. 16 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-WHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v West Ham United

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-JUV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid news conference & training Atletico Madrid prepare for their Champions League match at home to Juventus.

17 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-RSB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich V Red Star Belgrade - news conferences & training Bayern Munich and Red Star Belgrade prepare for their Champions League match.

17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-GREENBRIER/ Golf-Young Chilean Niemann takes command in West Virginia

Chile's Joaquin Niemann shook off his first bogey of the week to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Saturday. 16 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

GOLF-GREENBRIER/ Golf-Niemann makes history for Chile with Greenbrier win

Joaquin Niemann got stronger as the day went on to become the first Chilean to win on the PGA Tour, claiming a six-shot victory at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Sunday. 16 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MAD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training

Paris St Germain prepares for their Champions League match at home to Real Madrid. 17 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/

Rugby - World Cup - Overall Preview Preview of the ninth Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in Tokyo on Friday.

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

