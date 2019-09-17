Sports News Summary: Verdasco rolls in first round at Moselle Open

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Verdasco rolls in the first round at Moselle Open

Fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco of Spain cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Belgium's Steve Darcis on Monday in the first round of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. Verdasco saved the only break point he faced in the 68-minute match. Saints' Anzalone to IR; DE Granderson activated

The New Orleans Saints placed middle linebacker Alex Anzalone on injured reserve Monday due to an unspecified injury. The Saints filled the roster vacancy by activating undrafted rookie defensive end Carl Granderson. He was recently released from jail following a 43-day stay related to a sexual battery case. Escobar, Lamb lead D-backs past Marlins

Eduardo Escobar bashed his 35th homer and Jake Lamb hit a three-run, go-ahead double to cap a four-run seventh inning in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday in Phoenix. Lamb had four RBIs and Escobar had two hits and scored twice for the Diamondbacks (77-74), who despite the victory were unable to gain ground in the National League wild-card race. NFL notebook: Roethlisberger lost for the season

A painful Sunday led to a sobering Monday for some of the NFL's biggest names, and nowhere was the news more sobering than in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers learned starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss the remainder of the season. While the team did not disclose the exact nature of the injury, coach Mike Tomlin said through a statement that an MRI exam on Roethlisberger's right elbow Sunday night revealed an injury that would require surgery -- a surgery which will happen this week and end the quarterback's season. MLB roundup: NL Central contenders all win

Marcell Ozuna had a two-run homer and a two-run double, and he threw out a runner at the plate from left field as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 4-2 on Monday. The Cardinals maintained their two-game lead in the National League Central over the second-place Chicago Cubs. Dakota Hudson (16-7) earned the victory by allowing just two runs on five hits in seven innings. Canada's 'Queen B' feted by hometown crowd

Newly-minted U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu received a hero's welcome on Sunday, arriving back in her hometown of Mississauga, Canada, for a celebratory rally, as Canadians embraced their very own #SheTheNorth. Andreescu, who beat Serena Williams earlier this month to become the first-ever Canadian Grand Slam title-holder, has rapidly become a home-country favorite, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among the throngs of adoring fans at the rally, held in the Toronto suburb. Tigers' Alexander beats O's for 1st big-league win

Tyler Alexander recorded his first major league victory, Jordy Mercer hit a two-run home run and the host Detroit Tigers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Monday. Alexander (1-3) limited the Orioles to one run on four hits and didn't issue a walk while striking out three in six innings. Joe Jimenez struck out Trey Mancini with the bases loaded in the ninth for his seventh save. U.S. woman crosses Channel four times in record-breaking swim

U.S. endurance swimmer Sarah Thomas has become the first person to swim across the English Channel four times without stopping, refueling only on a liquid formula during her 54-hour feat. The 37-year-old woman from Colorado performed her record-breaking swim a year after receiving treatment for breast cancer and dedicated her achievement to fellow cancer survivors. Nats' Martinez undergoes a heart procedure

Nationals manager Dave Martinez underwent a heart procedure Monday in Washington, and it is uncertain when he will be able to rejoin the team. The news about Martinez came from general manager Mike Rizzo, who spoke to the media in St. Louis on Monday before the Nationals lost 4-2 in the opener of a key three-game series in St. Louis against the Cardinals. Beckham, Garrett lead Browns' easy win over Jets

Odell Beckham Jr. had a career-long, 89-yard touchdown reception, and Myles Garrett recorded three sacks as the Cleveland Browns posted a 23-3 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J. Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 35 passes for 325 yards with one interception and the touchdown to Beckham, who had six catches for 161 yards. Beckham's big showing came at MetLife Stadium, the venue he called home for five seasons with the New York Giants before being traded to the Browns during the offseason.

