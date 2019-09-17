Sports News Roundup: Bruins sign D Carlo to two-year, $5.7 million deal

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Iran's female fans find soccer buzz in cafes and malls

On match days Iran's young female soccer fans cram Tehran's shopping centers and cafes, their faces painted with the Iranian flag and beaming with excitement, as they follow their national team on giant television screens alongside male fans. Iranian women have been banned from men's soccer matches at football stadiums in the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but that has done nothing to dampen their determination to enjoy it.

Giants bench Eli, name rookie Jones as starting QB

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur named Daniel Jones as the team's starting quarterback for Week 3, sending Eli Manning to the backup role after an 0-2 start to the 2019 season. "Eli and I spoke this morning," Shurmur said Tuesday. "I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday."

Escobar, Lamb lead D-backs past Marlins

Eduardo Escobar bashed his 35th homer and Jake Lamb hit a three-run, go-ahead double to cap a four-run seventh inning in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 7-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday in Phoenix. Lamb had four RBIs and Escobar had two hits and scored twice for the Diamondbacks (77-74), who despite the victory were unable to gain ground in the National League wild-card race.

Bruins sign D Carlo to two-year, $5.7 million deal

The Boston Bruins locked up another young defenseman Tuesday, signing Brandon Carlo to a two-year contract worth $5.7 million. Just two days earlier, the Bruins signed Charlie McAvoy, who also was a restricted free agent, to a three-year, $14.7 million deal.

Cycling: Van Baarle signs new three-year deal with Ineos

Dutchman Dylan van Baarle said he is targeting one of the big classics next year after signing a new three-year contract with Team Ineos on Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who joined the British outfit in 2018, was a key component in Egan Bernal's Tour de France victory this year as well as winning the Herald Sun Tour.

MLB roundup: NL Central contenders all win

Marcell Ozuna had a two-run homer and a two-run double, and he threw out a runner at the plate from left field as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 4-2 on Monday. The Cardinals maintained their two-game lead in the National League Central over the second-place Chicago Cubs. Dakota Hudson (16-7) earned the victory by allowing just two runs on five hits in seven innings.

Golf: Champions Tour to launch Morocco tournament

The Champions Tour signed a five-year deal to play a tournament in Morocco beginning in 2020. The Morocco Champions will be played the week of Jan. 27 at Samanah Golf Club in Marrakesh. The 66 players in the field will vie for a total prize purse of $2 million.

Steelers acquire DB Fitzpatrick from Dolphins for draft picks

Minkah Fitzpatrick got his wish, and the Miami Dolphins landed another first-round pick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. Fitzpatrick was traded to the Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick. As part of the return, the Steelers also will get the Dolphins' 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick.

U.S. woman crosses Channel four times in record-breaking swim

U.S. endurance swimmer Sarah Thomas has become the first person to swim across the English Channel four times without stopping, refueling only on a liquid formula during her 54-hour feat. The 37-year-old woman from Colorado performed her record-breaking swim a year after receiving treatment for breast cancer and dedicated her achievement to fellow cancer survivors.

Beckham, Garrett lead Browns' easy win over Jets

Odell Beckham Jr. had a career-long, 89-yard touchdown reception, and Myles Garrett recorded three sacks as the Cleveland Browns posted a 23-3 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J. Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 35 passes for 325 yards with one interception and the touchdown to Beckham, who had six catches for 161 yards. Beckham's big showing came at MetLife Stadium, the venue he called home for five seasons with the New York Giants before being traded to the Browns during the offseason.

