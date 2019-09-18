REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
BRITAIN-USA-SWIMMER/ U.S. woman crosses Channel four times in record-breaking swim
LONDON - U.S. endurance swimmer Sarah Thomas has become the first person to swim across the English Channel four times without stopping, refuelling only on a liquid formula during her 54-hour feat. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-MIA-FITZPATRICK-TRAD/
Steelers acquire DB Fitzpatrick from Dolphins for draft picks Minkah Fitzpatrick got his wish, and the Miami Dolphins landed another first-round pick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-MCI/PREVIEW Manchester City blow as Stones ruled out of Shakhtar clash
Sept 17 - Manchester City's defensive woes deepened ahead of their opening Champions League clash away to Shakhtar Donetsk as centre back John Stones was ruled out with a muscle injury. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Napoli v Liverpool Napoli face holders Liverpool in Champions League Group E.
The wire will also include details of the group's other match between Salzburg and Genk. 17 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SLB-RBL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Benfica v RB Leipzig
Benfica host RB Leipzig in their opening match in Champions League Group G. 17 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AJA-LIL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Ajax Amsterdam v Lille
Last season's semifinalists Ajax Amsterdam have again come through the preliminary rounds to qualify for the group phase where they take on last season's Ligue 1 runners-up. 17 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-VAL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea v Valencia
Chelsea host Valencia in the Champions League. 17 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v FC Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund play Barcelona in the Champions League. 17 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-GAL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Galatasaray
Club Brugge take on Galatasaray in the Champions League 18 Sep 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Olympiacos v Tottenham Hotspur
Last season's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur begin their campaign in Athens 18 Sep 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT
TENNIS TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/
Tennis - WTA Premier - Pan Pacific Open Action from round two of the Pan Pacific Open - a WTA Premier event in Osaka.
18 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ZAF/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa -South Africa Team Announcement
South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus announces team to face New Zealand in opening Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Yokohama. 18 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS/WELCOME (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia team's official welcoming ceremony
Australian team are officially welcomed to the Rugby World Cup. Sep 18
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-RUS/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Russia - Japan team announcement
Rugby World Cup hosts Japan and coach Jamie Joseph name team to face Russia in the opening game of the tournament at the Tokyo Stadium. 18 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-RUS/ Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - After 10 years of waiting, hosts Japan ready to face Russia in World Cup opener
With the weight of an expectant nation on their shoulders and with World Rugby desperate for the host nation to do well in the first Rugby World Cup in Asia, Japan head into their tournament opener on Friday under arguably more pressure than any other team. 18 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
RUGBY UNION-WORLDCUP/BREAKDOWN Rugby union - Rugby World Cup - Focus on safety set to transform the breakdown
World Rugby's commitment to improving player safety is likely to have major ramifications for how the breakdown is refereed at the World Cup - the problem though is that nobody knows exactly what they will be. 18 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT
CRICKET CRICKET-T20-IND-ZAF/
Cricket - India v South Africa - Second Twenty20 international India and South Africa play the second Twenty20 international at Mohali.
Sep 18 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook - Field Level Media
Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. Expect by 20:15 ET / 00:15 GMT
