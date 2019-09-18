Jaguars CB Ramsey to play Thursday vs. Titans

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey plans to play as normal in Thursday night's game at Tennessee -- assuming he is still a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Right now I'm still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and I'm happy about that," said Ramsey, whose agent confirmed Monday that the cornerback requested a trade. "I'm getting ready for the game as well. That's where my focus is right now."

Defensive coordinator Todd Wash also expects Ramsey to play as normal, saying the cornerback has been preparing like he does every week. "He's a competitor, so if he's in our building and all that stuff, we anticipate he's going to play and play well," Wash said. "That's just who Jalen is."

Meeting reporters Tuesday, Ramsey declined to acknowledge his trade request directly or discuss the reasons behind it, citing a desire to avoid being a distraction to his teammates. "I'm gonna let God do his work, let my agent do his work and everybody gonna work it out," he said.

One thing Ramsey did address was how the trade request got out into the media, which he emphasized he was not responsible for. "I didn't leak that information," Ramsey said. "Me and my agent, we are not the ones who leaked that information. And I was very strict about that, because I did not want it to get out, and I didn't want to be a distraction.

"... Y'all need to ask the other side, or whoever." Pressed about his reasoning behind wanting out of Jacksonville, Ramsey mostly deflected questions, saying repeatedly that he had "nothing bad or negative to say at all about anybody in this building." He also emphasized that he loves the city of Jacksonville and its fans.

"I want to f---ing win," Ramsey said. "Straight up. Excuse my language, but s--it, everybody know that. That's who I am, that passion, that fire, that heart. ... I'm gonna continue giving that as long as I'm here." Asked if the lack of a contract extension was a factor, Ramsey replied, "Oh I don't care about that. God gonna work that out."

According to various reports, multiple teams have already offered the Jaguars packages including a first-round pick for the All-Pro cornerback, but it's unclear how quickly a deal might materialize. "Obviously we want the best for Jalen, but selfishly I want him to be a Jaguar forever," Wash told reporters.

Head coach Doug Marrone, who got into a heated exchange with Ramsey on the sideline during Sunday's 13-12 loss at Houston, will meet reporters later Tuesday. Ramsey said the two have not spoken. Ramsey, 24, has started all 50 games since being drafted fifth overall in 2016. He has nine career interceptions and 202 tackles (178 solo) in his career.

Ramsey earns a base salary this season of $3.6 million, which jumps to $13.7 million next year.

