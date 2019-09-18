Lions release RB Anderson, add Perkins

The Detroit Lions released veteran running back C.J. Anderson on Tuesday, clearing a roster spot after they claimed running back Paul Perkins off waivers from the New York Giants. The team also signed quarterback Jeff Driskel and released veteran Josh Johnson, who had signed with the Lions during the preseason.

Anderson, 28, had 16 carries for 43 yards through two games with Detroit, rotating in behind starter Kerryon Johnson. He had gained 299 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carry in two games with the Los Angeles Rams late last season, in addition to 189 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries during the team's run to the Super Bowl. A Pro Bowler in 2014 with the Denver Broncos, Anderson also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders in 2018.

Perkins, 24, was waived by the Giants on Monday after they claimed tight end Kaden Smith off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. A fifth-round pick in 2016, Perkins missed all of the 2018 campaigns due to a torn pectoral muscle, and he was not active through the first two weeks of this season. In 25 career games (five starts) with the Giants, he totaled 153 carries for 546 yards, along with 23 catches for 208 yards.

Driskel, 26, was released by the Cincinnati Bengals with an injury settlement last week. He started five games as a rookie while filling in for Andy Dalton in 2018, going 1-4 while throwing for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. Johnson, 33, was active as Matthew Stafford's backup for the first two games, but he did not take the field. He has played for five different teams since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)