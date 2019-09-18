Gonzales, Mariners blank host Pirates

Left-hander Marco Gonzales pitched seven scoreless innings and the visiting Seattle Mariners homered three times Tuesday in a 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gonzales (16-11) extended his career-best for wins in a season. He combined with Sam Tuivailala and Reggie McClain (one scoreless inning each) on an eight-hit shutout.

Over his seven innings, Gonzales gave up six hits, struck out four and walked none. He also doubled and scored in a rare chance to hit in a National League park. Omar Narvaez and Shed Long each hit a solo homer and an RBI single, and Austin Nola added a solo homer for Seattle (63-88), which has won five of its past seven games and was opening its final road trip of the season.

It is the Mariners' first trip to PNC Park since 2016. Seattle's Kyle Lewis, who had homered in four of his first six major league games, was 0-for-5 with four strikeouts.

The Pirates (65-86) have lost four straight. Pittsburgh rookie Mitch Keller (1-5) struck out seven in five innings. He gave up two runs and six hits, with two walks, but none of the home runs.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the second. Narvaez singled to left with one out. Nola doubled him to third, and Dee Gordon got him home with a sacrifice fly to right. In the fifth, Gonzales led off with a double to right and scored on Long's base hit to make it 2-0.

Reliever Michael Feliz gave up back-to-back homers to start the sixth, Narvaez his 22nd, to right, and Nola his 10th, to left, pushing it to 4-0. In the seventh, Long hit reliever Williams Jerez's first pitch out to right, his fourth homer, for a 5-0 Seattle lead. J.P. Crawford walked and went to second on Kyle Seager's groundout. After Lewis struck out, Narvaez drove in Crawford with a single to left, making it 6-0.

