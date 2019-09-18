Patriots defeat Trinbago Knight Riders in super over

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Trinbago Knight Riders in a super over here at the Basseterre on Tuesday. The game went down the wire, where Carlos Brathwaite replicated his heroics of the match in the super over to win the 14th match of Caribbean Premier League 2019.

Chasing a score of 217, Patriots got off to a worst possible start as their opener Devon Thomas got out in the second over. Evin Lewis and Laurie Evans then stitched a 66 runs partnership to revive the Patriots' innings. But their exploits were cut short as Anderson Phillip gave TNR much-needed breakthroughs by dismissing Evans (15) and Lewis (45), reducing Patriots to 75 for three in the eighth over.

Skipper Brathwaite then bludgeoned the TNR's bowling attack as he smashed 64 runs off 30 balls and whacked four sixes during his innings. A late onslaught by Rayad Emrit and a cameo by Alzarri Joseph gave Patriots some firepower in the death overs. With four required off the final ball, Emrit hit a four and the match went to the super over.

In the super over, Patriots posted 18 runs, courtesy Brathwaite's heroics. The skipper then conceded just five runs in the super over, delivering another brilliant performance. Earlier, Lendl Simmons' swashbuckling knock of 90 runs off just 45 deliveries enabled Trinbago Knight Riders to post 216 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets. (ANI)

Also Read: Brady all in on Patriots adding WR Brown

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)