Adrian expresses disappointment after Napoli defeat Liverpool

After losing to Napoli on Wednesday, Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrian expressed his disappointment saying that despite giving his best, the club suffered a defeat. "It's my job as a goalkeeper, to try to save all the balls as much as I can and to try to help the team. I gave my best, I tried hard. But at the end of the day, we lost 2-0, so I can't be happy," the club's official website quoted Adrian as saying.

Liverpool were thrashed by Napoli in the Champions League by 2-0. Dries Mertens scored the opening goal of the match in the 82nd minute, through a penalty followed by Fernando Llorente's strike in the 90+2 minute.

Adrian feels that it was the penalty which turned the game around. "We knew it was going to be a hard game for us like last season was. At the end of the game it was small details; the penalty switched the game for them totally and then we lost a bit of shape and conceded the second one," he said.

Liverpool will now compete against Chelsea in the Premier League on September 22. (ANI)

