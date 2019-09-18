International Development News
Adrian expresses disappointment after Napoli defeat Liverpool

After losing to Napoli on Wednesday, Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrian expressed his disappointment saying that despite giving his best, the club suffered a defeat.

ANI Liverpool
Updated: 18-09-2019 17:36 IST
Liverpool's Adrian . Image Credit: ANI

After losing to Napoli on Wednesday, Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrian expressed his disappointment saying that despite giving his best, the club suffered a defeat. "It's my job as a goalkeeper, to try to save all the balls as much as I can and to try to help the team. I gave my best, I tried hard. But at the end of the day, we lost 2-0, so I can't be happy," the club's official website quoted Adrian as saying.

Liverpool were thrashed by Napoli in the Champions League by 2-0. Dries Mertens scored the opening goal of the match in the 82nd minute, through a penalty followed by Fernando Llorente's strike in the 90+2 minute.

Adrian feels that it was the penalty which turned the game around. "We knew it was going to be a hard game for us like last season was. At the end of the game it was small details; the penalty switched the game for them totally and then we lost a bit of shape and conceded the second one," he said.

Liverpool will now compete against Chelsea in the Premier League on September 22. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
