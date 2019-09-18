Mohali T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl first against South Africa

India won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the second T20I here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Wednesday. "We will bowl first. It looks like a fresh wicket, the surface is pretty much dry and it will be difficult to defend the target," India captain Virat Kohli said.

Kohli added that KL Rahul, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Manish Pandey will not play in the second T20I. The first T20I match between India and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at HPCA Stadium on Sunday.

Following are playing XI: India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. (ANI)

