Advani claims top billing in knockout stage of 6-Red Snooker World C'ship

Top Indian cueist Pankaj Advani received top billing in the knockout stage of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship here on Wednesday. Advani, who won the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship last week, had under a day to switch to snooker.

The 34-year-old was the only player in the championship to win all his group matches without dropping a frame. He accounted for Myat Thu of Myanmar, Michael Schnabel of Germany and Rajan Lama of Nepal in identical fashion beating them all 4-0. However, the elimination stages could pose a threat for Advani as he is likely to run into last year's finalist and a noteworthy competitor Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon of Thailand in the quarterfinals.

Other Indians in the final 32 include Anuj Uppal, Aditya Mehta, Laxnan Rawat, Kamal Chawla and Pushpender Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)