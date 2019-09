Scoreboard of the second Twenty20 International between India and South Africa here on Wednesday. South Africa Innings:

Reeza Hendricks c Washington Sundar b Chahar 6 Quinton de Kock c Kohli b Saini 52

Temba Bavuma c Jadeja b Chahar 49 Rassie van der Dussen c & b Jadeja 1

David Miller b Hardik Pandya 18 Dwaine Pretorius not out 10

Andile Phehlukwayo not out 8 Extras: (LB-5) 5

Total: (for 5 wickets in 20 overs) 149 Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-88, 3-90, 4-126, 5-129

Bowling: Washington Sundar 3-0-19-0, Deepak Chahar 4-0-22-2, Navdeep Saini 4-0-34-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-31-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-31-1, Krunal Pandya 1-0-7-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC

