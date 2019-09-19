Cowboys waive former 1st-round DE Charlton

The Dallas Cowboys granted the wish of disgruntled defensive end Taco Charlton on Wednesday, waiving the former first-round pick. Charlton, drafted 28th overall by Dallas in 2017, reportedly requested a trade or his release before the season, then made that request public on Monday by writing "free me" in response to a story about him on Twitter.

His release clears room for defensive end Robert Quinn to be activated following a two-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Charlton, 24, had been the subject of trade talks for several weeks, according to multiple reports, but the Cowboys were unable to find a partner. He was a healthy scratch through the first two weeks of the season after posting four sacks and 11 quarterback hits across 27 games (seven starts) through his first two seasons.

Any team can put in a waiver claim to add Charlton on his current contract, which owes him about $1.3 million in 2019 and an unguaranteed $1.8 million in 2020. If he goes unclaimed, he would be free to sign with whomever he wants. Quinn, 29, is recovering from surgery on a broken left hand, but was expected to practice Wednesday, with head coach Jason Garrett saying he was hopeful Quinn could play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, Quinn's former team.

Quinn had 6.5 sacks and 15 QB hits form Miami in 16 games last season. The Cowboys acquired him for a sixth-round pick in March.

