Patriots QB Brady (calf) limited at practice

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a calf issue, according to the team's injury report. The nature of the injury or when Brady sustained it is unclear, but the Boston Herald reports it's not "anything to worry about going forward."

Asked if there was any concern with having his quarterback limited in practice, special teams ace Matthew Slater told reporters, "Not when your quarterback is Tom Brady." Also limited were offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder), newly signed offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch (calf) and tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle). Fullback James Develin (neck) sat out practice.

Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan raised a few eyebrows when he told reporters Wednesday that an official told him to "stay off Tom" after he delivered a legal hit on Brady during Sunday's game in Miami. McMillan hit Brady as he was releasing a throw early in the second quarter, avoiding Brady's head and pulling up rather than taking the quarterback to the ground. Brady remained down on the ground for a few seconds afterward, and referee Bill Vinovich and umpire Bruce Stritesky walked over toward him as he got up.

No penalty was called on McMillan. There were offsetting penalties for offensive and defensive holding elsewhere in the play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)