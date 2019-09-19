Panthers QB Newton misses another practice

The Carolina Panthers practiced a second straight day on Wednesday without Cam Newton taking any snaps, but coach Ron Rivera said he isn't ready to declare his starting quarterback out for Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals. If Newton, who was in a walking boot on Tuesday after re-aggravating a left foot injury, is unable to play, Kyle Allen will start, Rivera already said.

"No (updates) other than the fact that he didn't practice today, but is getting his treatment, getting all the information he can in terms of meetings and all that good stuff," Rivera said. Still, he told reporters he couldn't definitively name Allen the starter for Sunday.

"I'm not ready to, but I do know Kyle had a good day," Rivera said. "(Kyle) has been in all the meetings, obviously, working hard, studying up and obviously taking the practice reps he needs to take." Rivera also declined to disclose when he would make his decision.

Taking part in a conference call with reporters, Arizona's first-year coach, Kliff Kingsbury, said his team will be ready for either quarterback. "Obviously, Cam brings a lot of dynamics with his athleticism. He's been a dominant force in this league for a long time and played through injuries and done some amazing things, so we have to prepare as if he's going to play," Kingsbury said, per the Charlotte Observer. "Kyle is a guy I recruited in high school, watched his tape in high school. ... Last year when he played, he played his tail off. ...

"If they go with him, we know we're going to have to bring our best game to find a way to win." Allen appeared in two games (one start) as a rookie in 2018, going 20 of 31 for 266 yards and two touchdowns. In the preseason this year, he was 18 of 34 for 165 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Newton was 25-of-51 passing for 333 yards in a loss last Thursday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble.

