Giants hammer Red Sox, hand Bochy 2,000th win

Jeff Samardzija took a no-hitter into the sixth inning to highlight Bruce Bochy's 2000th managerial victory as the San Francisco Giants beat the host Boston Red Sox 11-3 Wednesday night. Bochy became the 11th skipper in big league history to reach 2,000 career wins, accomplishing the feat just over a week before he intends to retire. Stephen Vogt had four RBIs, and Kevin Pillar and Cristhian Adames added three hits as the Giants (74-78) won their third straight.

Rafael Devers had the Red Sox's first hit when he homered with two outs in the sixth inning, his 30th blast of the season to go with his 50 doubles. He and Xander Bogaerts (31 HR, 50 2B) are the first teammates in major league history to reach 30 homers and 50 doubles in the same season. Prior to Devers' homer, Samardzija (11-12) had held the Red Sox (79-72) hitless while working around four walks. Samardzija left up 4-1 after Brock Holt singled off him leading off the seventh, ending his night with the one run allowed on two hits with two strikeouts over six-plus innings.

Fernando Abad took over and let Boston get within two runs when Sandy Leon singled home Jackie Bradley Jr. with two outs in the seventh. San Francisco responded with a pair of runs in the eighth and five more in the ninth to blow the game open. A Bradley homer in the bottom of the ninth off Giants reliever Enderson Franco in his major league debut completed the scoring.

The Giants jumped ahead in the first inning on a Pillar RBI groundout and a two-run shot by Vogt off the Pesky Pole in right field. Brandon Crawford added an RBI double in the third for a 4-0 lead. All those runs came off Red Sox opener Jhoulys Chacin (3-11), who gave up five hits, walked two and fanned six over 2 2/3 innings.

Prior to the game, Red Sox legend, Carl Yastrzemski threw out the first pitch to his grandson, Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. Mike went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in the contest.

