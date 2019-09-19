International Development News
Reuters Paris
Updated: 19-09-2019 16:09 IST
Soccer-Pukki fever reaches France as Macron is gifted Finn's jersey

French President Emmanuel Macron has become the unlikely owner of a Teemu Pukki jersey, but he did not have to swap shirts with the Finnish striker who has emerged as the Premier League's standout player this season. Macron was gifted a jersey bearing the name of Finland's soccer hero after an official meeting with the country's Prime Minister Antti Rinne at the Elysee Palace in France on Wednesday.

Rinne later posted a photo https://twitter.com/AnttiRinnepj/status/1174330663127932929 of the pair with Macron holding what the Finland Prime Minister described as a "small gift." Pukki has taken the English top flight by storm this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in five matches for promoted Norwich City.

The 29-year-old Finland international was named the Premier League player of the month for August and celebrated the award by scripting a shock 3-2 victory over champions Manchester City in their last match.

COUNTRY : France
