Soccer-France Football creates keeper award named after Yashin

The best keeper in the world will be awarded the 'Yachine' trophy, named after former Soviet keeper Lev Yashin, during the Ballon d’Or ceremony, organisers France Football magazine said on Thursday. Yashin, who played for the Soviet Union from 1954-67, is the only keeper to have won the Ballon d’Or award, in 1963.

The Ballon d’Or was originally given to Europe's best player and voted for by journalists. It is now a global award with coaches and captains of national teams allowed to vote as well. France Football said the list of 10 nominees for the keeper award would be unveiled on Oct. 21.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on Dec. 2. (Editing by Toby Davis)

Also Read: UN peacekeepers playing crucial role and protecting millions, Security Council told

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)