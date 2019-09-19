Motor racing-Kubica to leave Williams at end of season

Robert Kubica announced on Thursday he will leave former champions Williams at the end of the year, a move likely to bring down the curtain on his extraordinary Formula One racing comeback.

The 34-year-old made his return in 2019, eight years after suffering near-fatal injuries including a partially severed right arm in a minor rally in Italy on the eve of the 2011 season.

"I have taken the decision that I will not continue more with Williams after this year," he said at the Singapore Grand Prix. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

