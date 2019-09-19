REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Tiger Woods will clash with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama in a high-stakes, globally televised golf challenge in Japan next month. UPCOMING

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ZAF/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - News conferences & training World champions New Zealand and South Africa hold news conferences ahead of their opening Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Yokohama.

20 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-ARG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France v Argentina - News conferences & training France and Argentina prepare for the opening Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium.

20 Sep 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-FJI/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Fiji - News conferences & training Australia prepare to play Fiji in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Sapporo.

20 Sep 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-RUS/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Russia Rugby World Cup hosts Japan face Russia in the opening game of the tournament at the Tokyo Stadium.

20 Sep 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-PAN PACIFIC/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Pan Pacific Open

Action from the quarter-finals of the Pan Pacific Open - a WTA Premier event in Osaka. 20 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

TENNIS-GUANGZHOU/ Tennis - WTA International - Guangzhou Open

The WTA hosts am the International tournament in Guangzhou. 20 Sep

TENNIS-LAVER CUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Laver Cup

Day one of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition which Europe has won on both previous occasions. 20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship Second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club.

20 Sep GOLF-SANDERSONFARMS/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship second round Coverage of second round of the PGA Tour event at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

20 Sep SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MUN/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to West Ham United. 20 Sep

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LIV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League against Chelsea. The league leaders and European champions are currently on a 14-match winning streak 20 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WAT/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of the English champions' Premier League match against Watford. Guardiola's team are five points behind league leaders Liverpool after suffering a surprise 3-2 defeat by Norwich City last weekend. 20 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

20 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

