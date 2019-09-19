International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Soccer-Egypt appoint former Al Ahly coach El-Badry as head coach

Reuters Cairo
Updated: 19-09-2019 23:55 IST
Soccer-Egypt appoint former Al Ahly coach El-Badry as head coach

Image Credit: Flickr

Egypt have appointed former Al Ahly player and coach Hossam El-Badry as a manager to replace sacked Mexican Javier Aguirre, the country's FA announced on its website on Thursday. Aguirre was dismissed in July after The Pharaohs' shock home elimination in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 59-year-old former Egypt defender has completed three stints as head coach of Cairo-based Al Ahly, starting in 2009 and most recently from 2016-18. He has also coached clubs in Sudan and Libya. He will be the first Egyptian to coach the national team since Shawky Gharib in 2014. Argentine Hector Cuper preceded Aguirre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Egypt Arab Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019