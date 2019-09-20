REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Winger Kotaro Matsushima scored a hat-trick as Japan overcame a severe case of opening-night nerves to give the host nation a winning start to the Rugby World Cup with a 30-10 victory over a spirited Russia side on Friday.

Yanks' Betances told he won't need surgery Yankees reliever Dellin Betances, whose Achilles tendon injury on Sunday finished him for 2019, at least has reason to believe he won't need surgery to repair the partial tear.

Elway calls out Broncos LT Bolles for holds

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway was frank about the rash of holding penalties racked up by left tackle Garett Bolles.

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - Barcelona news conference Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde gives a news conference ahead of his side's La Liga game away to Granada.

20 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-MAI/REPORT

Soccer-Schalke 04 v Mainz 05 Schalke 04 want to continue their winning run when they take on Mainz 05

20 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v AFC Bournemouth 20 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SEV-MAD/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid's under-pressure coach Zinedine Zidane speaks to the media and oversees a training session as they prepare for their match against league leaders Sevilla who are coached by Zidane's predecessor, Julen Lopetegui. 21 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City faces Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. 21 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-GCN/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Cologne

Bayern Munich plays Cologne in the Bundesliga. 21 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-COE/

Athletics-Interview with IAAF president Sebastian Coe discusses the key issues in his "in-tray" as he prepares for his second four-year stint as IAAF President.

20 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-SCO/PREVIEW (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Ireland v Scotland - News conferences & training

Ireland and Scotland prepare for their Rugby World Cup Pool A game in Yokohama. 21 Sep 19:45 ET / 23:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-TON/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England v Tonga - News conferences & training

England prepares to play Tonga in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Sapporo. 21 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-FJI/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Fiji

Australia plays Fiji in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Sapporo. 21 Sep 00:15 ET / 04:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-ARG/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France v Argentina

France plays Argentina in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium. 21 Sep 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa

World champions New Zealand play South Africa in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Yokohama. 21 Sep 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ZAF/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Reaction from mixed zone following New Zealand v South Africa

Players react in the mixed zone following world champions New Zealand's clash with South Africa in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Yokohama. 21 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SANDERSONFARMS/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship third round Coverage of third round of the PGA Tour event at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

21 Sep GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club.

21 Sep TENNIS

TENNIS-ST PETERSBURG/ Tennis - ATP 250 - St Petersburg Open

The ATP hosts a World Tour 250 event in St Petersburg. 21 Sep

TENNIS-GUANGZHOU/ Tennis - WTA International - Guangzhou Open

The WTA hosts am the International tournament in Guangzhou. 21 Sep

TENNIS-LAVER CUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Laver Cup

Day two of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition. 21 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTORCYCLING MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - Qualifying Qualifying for the Aragon Grand Prix - the 14th race of the MotoGP season.

21 Sep 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. 21 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

