International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rangers, D DeAngelo agree to one-year deal

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 20-09-2019 21:28 IST
Rangers, D DeAngelo agree to one-year deal

Image Credit: Pixabay

The New York Rangers and restricted free agent defenseman Tony DeAngelo agreed to contract terms, the team announced Friday. The one-year deal is worth $925,000, TSN reported.

DeAngelo, 23, appeared in 61 games for the Rangers, scoring 30 points (four goals, 26 assists). His plus-six rating led the Rangers. The Rangers acquired DeAngelo, a New Jersey native, in a 2017 trade with Arizona. The Coyotes selected him 19th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.

In 132 games with the Coyotes and Rangers, DeAngelo has nine goals and 43 assists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019