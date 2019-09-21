Colts All-Pro LB Leonard, DE Sheard out vs. Falcons

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) have been ruled out of Sunday's home game against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Frank Reich announced Friday. Leonard suffered the concussion last weekend against the Tennessee Titans and was placed in the league's concussion protocol and didn't pass, missing a full week of practices.

As a rookie in 2018, Leonard, a second-round pick (36th overall) out of South Carolina State, led the NFL in tackles with 163. He has a team-leading 18 tackles and one sack in two games this season. Adjusting to replace Leonard, the Colts are expected to give rookie Bobby Okereke the start at middle linebacker and move Anthony Walker from the middle to the outsidet.

"[Okereke looks] like he needs more playing time. He's that kind of guy," Reich said. "... He'll get some more time this week." Sheard practiced Wednesday, as a limited participant, for the first time in almost two months. He underwent a minor surgical procedure after feeling "soreness and swelling" on July 25, the team's first training camp practice.

